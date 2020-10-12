Buck Ledford produced a 1st place finish for the cross country team at the recent home meet held at Leopard stadium. With a strong finish from Ledford’s and his teammates, the boys beat rival Union.
“Union is a tough region opponent,” said Coach Foster. “Beating them gave our boys the confidence they will need going into the region meet October 29th.
Jenna Reeves finished third at the meet and was able to help her teammates edge closer to beating Union. Coach Foster felt that all of the girls ran great races and are making considerable gains in the run times. He is confident that the girls will be able to close the gaps necessary and compete at region, but also put some impressive times on the board.
The cross country team will compete on October 29 for the region meet.
Main Street News will feature stand out runners, Allesandra Olivares and Buck Ledford, in next week’s edition.
(0) comments
