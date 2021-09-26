The Banks County High School Cross Country team traveled to North Oconee this past Saturday for the North Oconee Invitational. Buck Ledford produced another first-place finish, ran a personal best of 16:09 and set a school record.
The boy's team had an overall finish of sixth place. The girl's team had an overall finish of 13th.
Pepper Davis finished with a time of 17:37 and placed 11th.
Other top finishers for the Leopards included Troy Loggins, Mitchell Bowman, and Nic Cotton.
Allessandra Olivares, Maggie Irvin, and Camdyn Poole had the top finishes for the girl's team.
Coach Steinacher commented that the teams ran very well.
"We raced against some larger schools and some good competition,' the coach said."Individually, our runners ran really well, with many running their personal best 5k times."
Both teams will participate in the Asics meet on October 2 in Fairburn.
