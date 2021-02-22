The Diamond Leopards season's first game produced a big win over East Jackson with a score of 15-5.
Tripp Williams led the Leopards with hits and RBIs. He bagged four hits, all singles, and four RBIs. Ty Burchett and Wyatt Whitfield also performed well and had three hits for the Leopards. Burchett had two RBIs, and Whitfield drove in three runs.
Bowen Roberts, Cam Davis and Nolan Angel helped the Leopards secure six hits in the fifth inning. Roberts also had three RBIs for the team.
Nolan Hill started on the mound for the Leopards; he allowed zero runs and zero hits and recorded five strikeouts.
FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN
The Leopards traveled to Emerson, Georgia, and faced Fellowship Christian on Feb. 19. The Leopards struggled at the plate and scored zero runs, falling to Fellowship Christian 9-0.
A single by Ty Burchett in the first inning was a positive for Banks County Leopards Varsity. Burchett toed the rubber for Banks County. Burchett lasted four innings, allowing four hits and five runs while striking out five. Caine Griffith threw one inning out of the bullpen.
Jonathan Moon went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Banks County Leopards in hits.
NORTH SPRINGS
The team rebounded and beat North Springs 5-2 on Saturday. Roberts started the game in the first inning with a solo home run. Jonathan Moon, Roberts, and Whitfield all collected multiple hits for Banks County.
Hill led things off on the mound. He allowed zero runs while striking out two and walking one
CAMBRIDGE
The team faced Cambridge later in the day. Banks County watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 12-2 loss.
Tripp Williams was on the hill for Banks County. He struck out two and walked one. Kyler Stancil threw one and one-third innings out of the bullpen.
Bowen Roberts led Banks County with two hits in three at-bats.
Head Coach Payton Hart commented that the team played some pretty good competition that were well-coached with incredibly talented players.
"I thought that we did some things well this weekend - All of our guys contributed in some capacity this weekend offensively, but Ty Burchett and Bowen Roberts really stood out to me and had great weekends for themselves and our team," said Hart.
"I thought that as a whole, our pitching staff threw it well, in particular, Nolan Hill, Ty Burchett, Cam Davis, and Kyler Stancil."
Hart adds that the team needs to do a better job defensively and do a "better job communicating and play with aggressiveness."
This week's goal is to focus on fundamentals to get ready for Commerce and Franklin County this week.
The Leopards will play Commerce this week, Feb 23, at Commerce High School
Log In
