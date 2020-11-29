The Banks County girls and boys basketball teams were victorious in the Adrian Penland Showcase at Buford High School Saturday.
The girls beat Winder 47-44, while the boys knocked off Buford with a score of 71-69.
Updated: November 29, 2020 @ 10:52 pm
