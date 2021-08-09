The Banks County High School football team will play the Indians this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Stephens County High School in a scrimmage game before the regular season kicks off.
Coach Jay Reid is excited to see all of the hard work his players have put it over the summer displayed on the field.
“I am excited to see what our boys will do this Friday night," Coach Reid said. "We will be a fun team to watch, we are much bigger than team than years past. I expect our boys to go out there and do what they know to do."
