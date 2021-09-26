The Banks County High School Leopard football team head into this week focused on region play and a much-needed Friday night off.
This past weekend, the team played #1, ranked Haralson (5AA), and lost 56-0.
“We knew going into the game that it would be a challenging game, and it allowed many of our players to step up,” said Coach Jay Reid.
Brett Griffin got his first start for the evening. Reid said that Griffin had to go up against a Haralson player that has already received many Division 1 offers for collegiate football
“Griffin fought incredibly hard, and he held his own against him," Reid said. "There is something to be said about what he was able to do during the game."
Although Reid said the offensive line was mismatched against the Haralson County Rebels, many Leopards players had key moments for the Leopards: Eli Ward, Caine Griffith, Zack Dickey, Cam Cooper, Ashton Camp and Lukas Marlow.
Reid stated that Andrew Humphries, who had his second career start, played very well in his position.
Colin Caudell was able to get some catches during the game, along with Aucy Jacobs, who also contributed with some carries.
Caine Griffith filled the role of quarterback for the team.
“Griffith was able to do some things against Haralson that was impressive,” said Reid.
Reid was also impressed with Bray Williams, who came into the game with hustle and intensity.
“Williams got comfortable quickly in his role,” said Reid.
Starting at center for the game was Wyatt Jenkins.
“Jenkins played very well for us at that position,” added Reid.
Although the scoreboard showed a devastating loss, the Leopards walked away with a few accomplishments. First, they significantly reduced the number of penalties, which have plagued the team all season. Second, the team also worked out filling in the gaps and establishing some depth in key positions.
Reid commented that the week off will give his injured players some time to heal and regroup before the first region matchup against Union on October 8.
“When we face Union, our team should be at full capacity; our players will be back, with the exception of Roman Haynes," Reid said. "We will have our line back. We will focus on getting healthy, get back to basics, and get some fundamental drills in.”
The team heavily misses the leadership and energy of Haynes, who suffered a season-ending injury during the last home game, but Reid has seen his senior and junior class use that to establish to elevate their intensity and tone.
