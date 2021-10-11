This past week, the Banks County High School volleyball team wrapped up its regular season with a third place finish.
Coach Whittney LaHayne stated, “ I am so proud of the girls. I told them each year we will strive to be better than we were the year before, and this year we ended one place ahead of last year, and we ended with a winning record of 18-15."
The newly-established program has done what many other long-running programs have not, and that is to have two consecutive top-four finishes in its career.
“Watching these girls grow and mature in their play has been exciting," LaHayne said. "We played Oglethorpe for the last area match, and it was close! We won the first, 25-23, lost the second 25-20, and came back to win the third 15-13. It was way too close for comfort at times, but they pulled through."
The team will play the first round of state on Oct. 20 and are waiting on all areas to finish Area play to determine who they face next. However, LaHayne stated it will be from Area 6, which includes Armuchee or Bremen High School.
