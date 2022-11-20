The Leopard wrestlers made an appearance at Lumpkin County High School and East Jackson High School this week to compete in the duals between various schools across North Georgia. While they lost two out of three duals at Lumpkin County, the wrestling team came back later in the week to dominate on the mat at the East Jackson Duals, winning first place among the schools that competed.

