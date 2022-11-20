The Leopard wrestlers made an appearance at Lumpkin County High School and East Jackson High School this week to compete in the duals between various schools across North Georgia. While they lost two out of three duals at Lumpkin County, the wrestling team came back later in the week to dominate on the mat at the East Jackson Duals, winning first place among the schools that competed.
The Leopard Wrestlers lost two out of three duals at the Lumpkin County competition. They kept the competition close throughout, as they lost against Lumpkin County and Chestatee by one point.
However, the wrestlers came back to win their last dual against Flowery Branch High School, finishing the night with a victory under their belts.
“We are still missing several starters and have some forfeits at the moment,” Coach Kasey Hanley said. “Hopefully, we can fill those spots in the next few weeks as we heal and get wrestlers back in the line-up.”
The Leopard Wrestlers traveled to East Jackson High School on Friday to face off against four more schools from the North Georgia area, and left with a victory over every opposing team.
●Banks vs East Jackson: 51-30
●Banks vs Clarke County: 70-12
CJ Maynard and Xander Ledford left with big wins for the night, as well as other big performances by Angel Cruz, Elijah Mullins, Danny Evans, Aucy Jacobs, and Robert Walker, all of which finished the night with four match wins and no losses.
