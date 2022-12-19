The Banks County Leopard wrestlers traveled to East Hall this week to compete in the last dual before Christmas. The Leopards won on Tuesday against the East Hall Vikings with 57-24, as well as the Johnson Knights with 54-27.
EAST HALL DUALS
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Banks County Leopard wrestlers traveled to East Hall this week to compete in the last dual before Christmas. The Leopards won on Tuesday against the East Hall Vikings with 57-24, as well as the Johnson Knights with 54-27.
EAST HALL DUALS
The Leopard Wrestlers commanded the mat on Tuesday against the East Hall Vikings and the Johnson Knights, winning both matches with double the amount of points of the opposing team.
The Leopards took the victory in the first match against East Hall with 57-24. They immediately wrestled the Johnson Knights afterwards, but they lost none of their momentum and ended their final match of the night with a team score of 54-27.
Mason Dodd ended another successful night with 1-0, while Xander Ledford, CJ Maynard, Case Hanley, Elijah Mullins, Danny Evans, Aucy Jacobs, and Davian Knox left the mat with a perfect score of 2-0.
The Leopards Wrestlers will resume their season on Thursday, Dec. 29, when they will travel to Rockmart High School to compete in the Rockmart Jacket Invitational.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.