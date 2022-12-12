The Leopard Wrestlers competed at home in the D. Marlow tournament on Friday, where they competed against Seneca, Madison, East Jackson, Monroe Area, and Elbert. It was a triumphant night for the Leopards as they ended the tournament in second place as a team, with four champions and four more second place medalists.
A crowd of spectators donning spirit gear from the competing schools packed into the Leopard Den 2.0 to watch their teams fight on the mat for a chance at tournament victory. Their excitement in the wake of a successful pin rippled through the crowd and shook the bleachers, the sound mingled together with coaches at the edge of the mat, pushing their competing wrestlers forward to win their matches.
Coach Kasey Hanley said that the night was a success despite some of the difficulties the team is facing.
“We wrestled well with the nagging injuries we are dealing with,” he said.
Four wrestlers from the tournament went home champions, including CJ Maynard, Angel Cruz, Elijah Mullins, and Mason Dodd, making this his second championship win in a row after his unprecedented success at the Panther Tournament last weekend.
The Leopards also boasted four second place medalists, including Case Hanley, Danny Evans, Isaac Cantrell and Levi Johnson.
This week, the Leopards will travel to East Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and will also compete in the Keen Invitational at Jefferson High School on Dec. 16 - 17.
The Junior Varsity Leopard Wrestlers traveled to Jackson County High School on Saturday, where they competed in the JV Panther Tournamen. They finished the tournament off with Ashton Camp emerging as a tournament champion, while Peyton Hesselgrave took home a second place medal and Cohen Ward tied for third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.