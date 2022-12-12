The Leopard Wrestlers competed at home in the D. Marlow tournament on Friday, where they competed against Seneca, Madison, East Jackson, Monroe Area, and Elbert. It was a triumphant night for the Leopards as they ended the tournament in second place as a team, with four champions and four more second place medalists.

A crowd of spectators donning spirit gear from the competing schools packed into the Leopard Den 2.0 to watch their teams fight on the mat for a chance at tournament victory. Their excitement in the wake of a successful pin rippled through the crowd and shook the bleachers, the sound mingled together with coaches at the edge of the mat, pushing their competing wrestlers forward to win their matches.

