The Leopard Wrestlers honored four seniors last Tuesday night while taking on the White County Warriors and the Belton-Honea Path Bears. The team won against White County by one match and lost against Belton-Honea Path by one match.
The celebration preceded the matches on Tuesday as the team, parents, and administrators arrived early to prepare for the honoring of the four seniors on the team: Wrestlers Angel Cruz, Kellon Walley, Eli Ward, and Team Manager Bria Nix. Posters and pictures were set up on a table, commemorating their accomplishments over the years while displaying trophies, patches, and medals. Coaches Kasey Hanley and Forrest Garner stood in line with administrators with pride written on their faces as they embraced each senior and congratulated them for the years they had given to the program.
Afterwards, they met the Belton-Honea Path Bears on the mat first, a team that is ranked #2 in South Carolina. The Leopards eventually had to yield to the Bears by the loss of one match, but despite this, the Leopards fought with ferocity. Ashton Camp, Mason Dodd, and Angel Cruz won by pinning their opponents, while Kellon Walley won his match with a score of 13-1.
Their break between matches was short as the White County Warriors began to take their seats on the other side of the mat after the Leopards’ brawl against the Bears. They barely had time to catch their breaths as the first matches began, but the Leopards were not down for the count as they pinned and scored their way to victory. Davian Knox, Mason Dodd, Xander Ledford, CJ Maynard, Angel Cruz, and Elijah Mullins won their matches with pins. Kellon Walley once again outscored the competition with a score of 9-7 after almost getting pinned by his opponent, but his quick thinking and skills on the mat turned the match to his favor.
For the next three weeks, the team will be moving on to individual competitions at the Area, Sectional, and State levels. This weekend on Feb. 3, the individual wrestlers will be traveling to Union County High School for the AA Traditional Area competition
