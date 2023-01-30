The Leopard Wrestlers honored four seniors last Tuesday night while taking on the White County Warriors and the Belton-Honea Path Bears. The team won against White County by one match and lost against Belton-Honea Path by one match.

The celebration preceded the matches on Tuesday as the team, parents, and administrators arrived early to prepare for the honoring of the four seniors on the team: Wrestlers Angel Cruz, Kellon Walley, Eli Ward, and Team Manager Bria Nix. Posters and pictures were set up on a table, commemorating their accomplishments over the years while displaying trophies, patches, and medals. Coaches Kasey Hanley and Forrest Garner stood in line with administrators with pride written on their faces as they embraced each senior and congratulated them for the years they had given to the program.

