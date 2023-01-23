The Leopard Wrestlers traveled to Toombs County to compete in the Sectionals in order to place in the State tournament as a team. While they won their first round of the preliminaries against Westside Augusta, the Leopards lost to the Toombs County Bulldogs with 37-29.

“At the preliminaries, we had a tough draw,” Coach Kasey Hanley said about the tournament. “Toombs was ranked fourth in the state, and we were ranked third. But unfortunately, the preliminaries are not based on rank, so we knew we would have a tough match-up.”

