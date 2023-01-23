The Leopard Wrestlers traveled to Toombs County to compete in the Sectionals in order to place in the State tournament as a team. While they won their first round of the preliminaries against Westside Augusta, the Leopards lost to the Toombs County Bulldogs with 37-29.
“At the preliminaries, we had a tough draw,” Coach Kasey Hanley said about the tournament. “Toombs was ranked fourth in the state, and we were ranked third. But unfortunately, the preliminaries are not based on rank, so we knew we would have a tough match-up.”
Coach Hanley expressed his pride for the team and their performance against Westside Augusta during the first round of the preliminaries, and praised their hard work despite the loss to Toombs County.
“We only lost one match to Westside,” he said. “I felt like the guys wrestled really well. In the preliminary final, we wrestled Toombs. We actually wrestled really well in that match too, and we were ahead coming into the last three matches.”
However, the team ended up losing the last three matches, and lost to Toombs by a difference of one match.
Despite this setback, Coach Hanley and Coach Forrest Garner are still looking ahead to what the team can still accomplish.
“We have two more dual meets, and our focus can shift solely to the individual State tournament,” said Coach Hanley. “We still have a lot we can accomplish there.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Leopard Wrestlers will compete at home against Belton-Honea Path High School and White County High School, where they will also be celebrating their seniors and the years of hard work and perseverance they’ve given to the team. They will be honoring Angel Cruz, Kellon Walley, Eli Ward, and Bria Nix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.