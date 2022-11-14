The Leopard wrestling team traveled to Jackson County on Saturday to compete in the Panther Scramble with teams all across North Georgia in their first competition of the season. It proved to be a successful first night for the Leopards as they took home fourth place as a team in the tournament.
The Jackson County High School Gymnasium was packed with spectators from all across the region to cheer on their individual wrestlers or entire team as they battled on the mats for advancement in the bracket. The crowd on the ground was just as lively as the audience in the bleachers, standing on the edges of competition mats to show their full support.
