The Banks County High School Leopard wrestlers went against exceptional area competition on Saturday, Jan. 7, during the Area Duals in the Leopard Den 2.0. The Leopards ended up taking second place as a team after beating the East Jackson Eagles and losing first place to the Fannin County Rebels.
The Leopards were runner-ups at the Area Duals at home after winning a hard-fought dual against the East Jackson Eagles and losing first place to the Fannin County Rebels, who rank second in the state.
“We didn’t wrestle with the intensity we needed to have against either team and it hurt us in the Fannin Dual,” head coach Kasey Hanley said.
Despite the loss to Fannin County, the Leopards came through with wrestlers who remained undefeated in the area matches, including Angel Cruz, Case Hanley, Kellon Walley, Christian Lee and Robert Walker.
