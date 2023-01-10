The Banks County High School Leopard Wrestlers traveled to Rockmart to compete against wrestlers from all across the state in one of the oldest high school wrestling tournaments in Georgia, the Rockmart Jacket Invitational, where they showed up on the mats and brought home medals to commemorate their hard work and dedication as they outscored and pinned their opponents.
As the tournament concluded, they came away from the tournament with three medalists:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.