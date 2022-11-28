The Banks County High School Leopard wrestlers traveled to Lovett on Wednesday, Nov. 23, to compete in the quad meet against North Atlanta, Chattooga, Haralson, and Lovett. The team ended up winning against their first three adversaries, and lost only against Lovett with a score of 41-36.
●Banks vs. North Atlanta: 72-6 (W)
●Banks vs. Chattooga: 54-30 (W)
●Banks vs. Haralson: 48-34 (W)
●Banks vs. Lovett: 41-36 (L)
C.J. Maynard came up with big wins for the Leopards during the competition. Other Leopard Wrestlers came off the mat with no losses during the entirety of the competition, including Ashton Camp, Aucy Jacobs, Elijah Mullins, Christian Lee, and Danny Evans.
