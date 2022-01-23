The Banks County High School wrestling team traveled to Vidalia on January 15 to wrestle for sectionals and came out fierce and beat Columbia with an overwhelming score of 84-0, which allowed them to advance to the next round of the bracket.
The team then faced powerhouse Vidalia and lost by one match and a final score of 35-45.
"We under-performed in the round of 16 that would have moved us on to the round of 8," said Coach Hanley. "We have to attack. That was the difference in the match. We lost by one match, but we shouldn't have let it get to that point."
It was a disappointing loss for the Leopards, felt by the players, fans, and especially the coaches.
"I think we are underestimating our potential, and we are good enough to win," Hanley said. "We just have to attack from the start and keep attacking."
The season is close to finishing with the final matches of State Duals, AA Traditional Area and State Traditional.
Hanley states the team will shake off the loss, get mentally tough, and focus on winning out the season. He is confident his wrestlers have the talent and ability to finish strong.
