The Leopards basketball team reigned supreme over the competition this week with victories over the Jackson County Panthers and the East Hall Vikings. They won the away game matchup against the Panthers with 53-43, and slam dunked in their rematch with the Vikings with 66-58. The Leopards are now 3-0 this season.
The Leopards traveled to Jackson County on Tuesday to face off against the Panthers. Both teams sharpened their claws for the cat fight, but the Leopards came out with a win as the final buzzer sounded and the scoreboard showcased their 10-point lead.
Aaron Scott, Mason Adams, and Luke Dale displayed their prowess on defense and offense, gaining a large amount of points for the Leopards while also excelling in rebounds and steals.
Adams was the biggest point-maker of the night, putting 17 points on the board, along with 12 points by Aaron Scott and nine points by Luke Dale.
On defense, Scott led the team with the most rebounds and steals, helping the team to bring the ball back to the goal for more chances to shoot.
We really struggled with shooting the ball and turning it over,” Coach Ryan Griffin said. “But our defense had a ton of energy and let us go on an 18-0 run, and we collected 21 steals for the game to pull out a win.”
The Leopards won their rematch against East Hall on Friday with a final score of 66-58, coming out on top in another close game.
The squeaking of shoes on the court floor echoed throughout the Banks County High School gym as the boys warmed up for the game. The spectators were already excited after the Lady Leopards’ victory as they gathered in the stands in their spirit gear along with the lively student section, this time dressed in camouflage and holding up pre-made signs that were both humorous and encouraging to their high school peers.
The game began with a dimming of the gym lights and an introduction of the players to the crowd, with a special blue spotlight reserved for the Leopard starters running through the line of Lady Leopard Cheerleaders as their names were announced to the crowd. And as the lights were restored, the teams took their positions on the court for the beginning of the first quarter.
Mason Adams and Aaron Scott, who dunked two times to the excitement rumbling through the crowd, dominated in two-point shots for the team, along with Kolby Watson, Cade White, Antonio Gonzalez, and Luke Dale. Both Adams and Scott racked up ten points each from their two-point shots and layups.
Watson led the team in three-point shots, totalling 15 points in all with five successful attempts, along with successes from Adams and Hunter Youngblood.
The team's offense also had a lot of energy going into this game with plenty of rebounds and a few steals along the way. Adams, Watson, Youngblood, Dale, and Andrew Shockley were successful in their rebound attempts, and notable steals were made by Adams and Gonzalez.
Their win on Friday night contributed to their perfect record so far this season, as the team now sits at 3-0. The team still has a ways to go before they make it to the regional competition, but their start to the season suggests a lot of promise as they move forward.
The Leopards Basketball team will be traveling to Lakeview Academy on Monday, Nov. 21 and North Hall High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22 during Thanksgiving break.
