The Leopards basketball team reigned supreme over the competition this week with victories over the Jackson County Panthers and the East Hall Vikings. They won the away game matchup against the Panthers with 53-43, and slam dunked in their rematch with the Vikings with 66-58. The Leopards are now 3-0 this season.

