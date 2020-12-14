It was a crowded but COVID-regulated gym last Friday night as the Leopards were able to beat Cherokee Bluff with a score of 74-64 in over-time.
The Leopards and the Cherokee Bluff Bears were equally matched, and it was apparent during the first quarter that both teams were not going down without a fight. Going into halftime, the Leopards trailed Cherokee Bluff with a score of 28-26. Once again, the Leopard seniors stepped up with points coming from Pierce Martin, Dakota Orr, Garret Presley, and Clay Gosnell.
The Leopards and the Bears continued the back and forth contest. During the fourth quarter, the Leopards trailed by 12 points. But in the last few seconds of the game, Bradley Lewis made a free throw that tied the game 58-58.
Going into overtime, Martin put 4 points on the board to help the Leopards take the lead with a final score of 74 points.
"The guys played well," Coach Ryan Griffin said. "We had three of them in double digits.
Coach Griffin added, “Cherokee Bluff is a good team; they can shoot and are aggressive on defense. We were down in the 4th and came back."
Griffin gives credit to his seniors for the win, “That’s the mark of a senior-led team.”
Martin had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Orr had 18 points and 16 rebounds, Presley had 13 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Gosnell with 10 points, and Lewis with 8 points. Carter Stroud also had 3 points.
JEFFERSON
The boys lost to Jefferson on Dec. 8 with a score of 50-34. The Leopards hung with the Dragons during the first half with a score of 15-16. However, a third and fourth-quarter rally by Jefferson proved to be too much for the Leopards.
Martin was the leading scorer of the game with 14 points.
The team is now 4-3 in the season and will face Madison and Gainesville at home this week.
