After a slow start to the season, the Banks County High School boys basketball team has sprung into action with two recent region games resulting in wins.
The team faced Union on January 14 at the Leopards Den. Perhaps one of the strongest defensive efforts the team has had all season, the Leopards edged Union out of the win with a score of 68-61.
“I think we had one of our best defensive efforts of the year against Union, and it showed," said Coach Ryan Griffin. "We have been really working hard in practice to become more physical to make up for our lack of size, and the guys have embraced it and continue to improve every day."
Bradley Lewis led with scoring yet again for the Leopards with 18 points. Lewis has been instrumental this season for the team on the court. Lewis has had several consecutive games where he put up more than 15 points.
Close behind Lewis with points were the Dakota Ivey and Hunter Youngblood. Both Ivey and Youngblood have come on strong the latter half of the season. Ivey had 17 points, and Youngblood had 15 points. Adding to the scoring offense was also Mason Adams with 13 points and Kolby Watson with 5 points.
The Leopards traveled to Riverside on January 18. The Leopards quickly set the tempo, and Riverside Military never gained any momentum against the team. The Leopards walked away with a massive win of 70-34.
All of the Leopards got in the action during the game. Cade White, Mason Adams, and Lane Hopper put up 2 points each. Antonio Gonzalez and Luke Dale had 3 points each. Kolby Watson with 6 points. Dakota Ivey had 9 points.
Youngblood and Lewis dominated on the board and put up 43 points combined.
Lewis scored 26 points. Youngblood had 17 points.
Coach Griffin stated the wins were big wins for the boys, and he is hoping the momentum will carry through the rest of the season.
Banks County boys face Rabun Tuesday. The Rabun County Wildcats are 2-0 in the region, with wins against Elbert and Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.