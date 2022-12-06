The Leopards Boys Basketball team dominated on the court last week against Jackson County and Commerce, ending the week with two more wins under their belts. They won the rematch against the Jackson County Panthers with 75-45, and won a close and heated game against the Commerce Tigers with a mere nine point lead with 49-40.
The Leopards are now 6-1 in the season as they prepare for the next two games against Franklin County and Rabun County.
The Leopards won the rematch against the Jackson County Panthers at home on last Tuesday with a final score of 75-45.
Once again, Banks County supporters filled the bleachers to cheer on the Leopards along with cheerleaders as the team ran onto the court awash in the blue spotlight. Students began to pile in wearing Hawaiian-style shirts and their typical signs. Players from the Lady Leopards’ Basketball team joined them after their successful match to cheer on their brother team, hoping that they see as much success as they did in their game moments before.
As a referee threw the ball up for the tip-off, the game began in favor of the Leopards, a trend that would be seen throughout the game. The Leopards ended the first quarter with a 10 point lead of 20-10. Their success in the second quarter allowed them to increase their lead by 22 points with 43-21 before half-time.
The Leopards gained 32 more points before the game’s conclusion, and while the Panthers also gained on the heels of the Leopards, their heightened intensity couldn’t overpower the Leopards’ massive lead. The crowd in blue cheered as the final buzzer sounded, the scoreboard reading 75-45.
Hunter Youngblood led the team in points with 21 total, followed closely by Kolby Watson, Mason Adams, and Luke Dale. Cade White, Aaron Scott, and Antonio Gonzalez also contributed points to the final score.
Scott was the two-point leader with four successful attempts, along with Watson and Youngblood. Youngblood was the three-point leader of the night with five great attempts, followed by Watson, Adams, Dale, and Gonzalez.
Scott, Youngblood, and Adams led on defense for the night with rebounds and many steals. Other notable efforts were made by White, Gonzalez, Watson, and Dayden Rogers.
The Leopards won the away match against the Commerce Tigers on Friday with a final score of 49-40.
Many of Banks County’s supporters crowded into the bleachers on the visiting side of the Commerce High School basketball gym to watch a game they had been looking forward to since the season’s start, hoping to gain their first win against the rivaling Tigers. The excitement was infectious as the student section screamed their support and threw up their signs, ready to see their hometown team go against an old adversary.
The Leopards led in the first quarter of the game, only squeezing by with a meager four points of 13-9. Before half-time, the Tigers had closed the gap and gained a lead on the Leopards by one point with 24-23, making sure the competition was neck-and-neck as neither wanted to relent.
As the second half rolled around, the tension between the spectating students was getting just as heated as the tension on the court as a basket was made or as a referee made a call. The Leopards managed to pull through the third quarter with an eight point lead of 37-29, but while they had the advantage, the game was still close enough for the tides to turn.
Finally, in a struggle on both sides for the ball and the Leopards working tirelessly to gain possession, the Leopards eventually triumphed as the final buzzer sounded with 49-40, a hard-fought nine point lead. Despite the residual tension in the stands, the Banks County spectators erupted in cheers.
Mason Adams contributed the most points on the board with 12 total, followed by Kolby Watson who made 10 points. Hunter Youngblood, Cade White, Aaron Scott, Luke Dale, and Antonio Gonzalez also made points toward the final score.
Adams led the team in two-point shots with four successful attempts, along with White and Youngblood. Watson was the three-point leader with two successful attempts, followed by Youngblood, White, Scott, and Adams.
The Leopards will be at home on Tuesday, Dec. 6th at 7:30 p.m. as they go against the Franklin County Lions. On Friday, Dec. 9th, the team will travel to Rabun County for a showdown against their old region rival, the Wildcats.
