The Leopards Boys Basketball team dominated on the court last week against Jackson County and Commerce, ending the week with two more wins under their belts. They won the rematch against the Jackson County Panthers with 75-45, and won a close and heated game against the Commerce Tigers with a mere nine point lead with 49-40.

The Leopards are now 6-1 in the season as they prepare for the next two games against Franklin County and Rabun County.

