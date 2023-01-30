The Leopards Basketball team gathered on their home court on Saturday to honor the seniors on the team and go up against the Fellowship Christian Paladins for a rematch. They won against the Paladins with a final score of 69-31. They now have a 3-win streak and an overall record of 15-7 so far this season. As of now, the Leopards sit at third place in the regional competition.
The Leopards gathered together early on Saturday to celebrate their two seniors on the team, Cade White and Mason Adams. Both of the boys were ushered onto the court with family in tow to the shouts of excited fans and even louder teammates. They were congratulated by administrators, coaches, and their own peers, and were also given gifts as a thank you for their hard work.
After the celebration and the Lady Leopards’ success on the court, the Leopards prepared for their rematch against the Paladins. As the house lights dimmed and the blue spotlight shone onto the players, anticipation hung in the air on the Banks County side as the student section stood to their feet and the crowd filled the stands until there was barely an empty seat. They came to see the Leopards win, and they were not disappointed.
The first quarter started out slow but well for the Leopards they gained an eight-point lead on the Paladins with 13-5. Kolby Watson managed to win the first point of the match with a two-point layup.
The second quarter is when the match began to heat up as the Leopards darted across the court with every turnover in their favor to get the ball in the net. The second eight minutes saw many successful three-point shots from Watson, Hunter Youngblood, Luke Dale, and Antonio Gonzalez, all of which made two successful three-pointers each. They left the court with a score of 41-15, an already substantial lead.
The Leopards managed to gain twent-eight more points in the third and fourth quarters and saw great efforts from a range of players on the team. Dayden Rogers and Cooper Todd managed to score two successful three-pointers to end the night for the Leopards with a final score of 69-31.
Watson led the team on offense with 15 points total, followed by Aaron Scott with 13 points, Youngblood with nine points, and Dale with eight points. White, Adams, Gonzalez, Rogers, and Todd also contributed in points.
On defense, Scott led in the first half with an overwhelming display of stamina and agility as he rebounded and stole the ball for the Leopards’ advantage. In the second half, Watson and Youngblood led the effort with rebounds, steals, and blocks.
Next week, the Leopards take on Union County on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at home at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 3, the Leopards travel to Athens Academy to face off against the Spartans to defend their last victory against the team with a rematch.
