ADAMS

Mason Adams is shown shooting a three-pointer.

The Leopards Basketball team gathered on their home court on Saturday to honor the seniors on the team and go up against the Fellowship Christian Paladins for a rematch. They won against the Paladins with a final score of 69-31. They now have a 3-win streak and an overall record of 15-7 so far this season. As of now, the Leopards sit at third place in the regional competition.

The Leopards gathered together early on Saturday to celebrate their two seniors on the team, Cade White and Mason Adams. Both of the boys were ushered onto the court with family in tow to the shouts of excited fans and even louder teammates. They were congratulated by administrators, coaches, and their own peers, and were also given gifts as a thank you for their hard work.

