The Leopards Cross Country team competed at the GHSA 2A Region 8 Championship in Athens on Thursday, where the boys finished fifth overall and the girls finished sixth. This competition marks the end of the season for the Leopards Cross Country team.
Pepper Davis and Troy Loggins led the Leopards into the fray on Thursday, finishing second and 10th, respectively. Davis also qualified individually for the state competition on Nov. 5 in Carrollton.
The girls were led by regular team leaders Camdyn Poole and Maggie Irvin, who placed 25th and 26th, respectively. Hailey Bain also ran her personal best of the season with a time of 28 minutes and 21 seconds
Though neither team earned a spot in the state championship this year, Coach Jeremy Steinacher says he is proud of the teams’ performances over the season.
“We had many athletes set new personal bests and all runners improved their times from the start of the season,” Steinacher said. “It is bitter sweet the way the season ended with us finishing just one point shy of moving on to the next level, but I am beyond proud of the way our team competed against our new region opponents this year.”
Varsity times and placements are as follows:
BOYS: 5th PLACE, 19:28 AVG
●Pepper Davis (2nd) - 17:15.92
●Troy Loggins (10th) - 18:26.31
●Andrew Pope (21st) - 19:50.73
●Mitchell Bowman (25th) - 20:16.04
●Jakub Cote (36th) - 21:15:00
●Luke Lindemen (37th) - 21:25.50
●Carlos Blanco (41st) - 29:02.00
GIRLS: 6th PLACE, 26:21 AVG
●Camdyn Poole (25th) - 24:28.96
●Maggie Irvin (26th) - 24:49.00
●Makayla Long (29th) - 25:16.63
●Hailey Bain (37th) - 28:21.60
●Melany Camarena (38th) - 28:32.67
