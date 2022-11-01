The Leopards Cross Country team competed at the GHSA 2A Region 8 Championship in Athens on Thursday, where the boys finished fifth overall and the girls finished sixth. This competition marks the end of the season for the Leopards Cross Country team.

Pepper Davis and Troy Loggins led the Leopards into the fray on Thursday, finishing second and 10th, respectively. Davis also qualified individually for the state competition on Nov. 5 in Carrollton.

