The Banks County Cross Country team made its way to Cartersville on Friday to compete against opponents across North Georgia in the Wingfoot XC Classic, and finished with some of the best times of the season so far.
Both the boys and girls teams lowered their average times, with the boys shaving off 45 seconds and the girls chopping down two minutes and seven seconds. The boys finished the race with an average of 19 minutes and 10 seconds, while the girls finished with an average of 25 minutes and 34 seconds. They came in 15th place and 13th place, respectively.
All of the members of both teams also beat their current fastest times of the season during the Wingfoot XC Classic.
Pepper Davis, leading the Leopard pack and taking fifth place, took his fastest time down by nine seconds, now sitting at 17 minutes and six seconds. Troy Loggins was not too far behind, cutting down his time by 29 seconds and placing 50th. The rest of the boys on the team have managed to cut their times down by a minute, with the biggest improvement from Luke Lindemen, shaving four minutes off of his best time with 20 minutes and 35 seconds.
Maggie Irvin led the Leopards on the girls team during this race, who placed 66th and improved her running time by one minute and 37 seconds, with a new season personal best at 23 minutes and 38 seconds. All of the girls beat their personal bests by at least one minute, with Melany Camarena showing the biggest improvement by also shaving off four minutes, with a new record of 28 minutes and 13 seconds.
The Leopards Cross Country team will be competing again in less than two weeks at the Mountain Invitational at Unicoi State Park in Helen on Oct. 4. The boys’ race will begin at 5 p.m., and the girls’ race will begin shortly after at 5:30 p.m.
