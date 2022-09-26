The Banks County Cross Country team made its way to Cartersville on Friday to compete against opponents across North Georgia in the Wingfoot XC Classic, and finished with some of the best times of the season so far.

Both the boys and girls teams lowered their average times, with the boys shaving off 45 seconds and the girls chopping down two minutes and seven seconds. The boys finished the race with an average of 19 minutes and 10 seconds, while the girls finished with an average of 25 minutes and 34 seconds. They came in 15th place and 13th place, respectively.

