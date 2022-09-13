The Banks County High School cross country team made an appearance at the state meet course on Saturday, Sept. 10, to compete in the Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational, where they ran to see if they could outperform the competition before the state championships begin.

It was a rainy Saturday morning on the state meet course as the awaiting competitors huddled under canopies to shield themselves from the weather’s effects. However, the runners had to brave less-than-ideal conditions to compete well in the race, including the Leopards Cross Country team, who pulled through despite the circumstances.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.