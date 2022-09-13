The Banks County High School cross country team made an appearance at the state meet course on Saturday, Sept. 10, to compete in the Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational, where they ran to see if they could outperform the competition before the state championships begin.
It was a rainy Saturday morning on the state meet course as the awaiting competitors huddled under canopies to shield themselves from the weather’s effects. However, the runners had to brave less-than-ideal conditions to compete well in the race, including the Leopards Cross Country team, who pulled through despite the circumstances.
The girls’ team improved upon their average score from their last race, placing 15th overall with an average speed of 27 minutes and 41 seconds. The girls were once again led by Camdyn Poole, who placed 53rd with a running time of 25 minutes and 39 seconds. She was followed by fellow teammate Maggie Irvin, placing 60th with a time of 25 minutes and 54 seconds.
The boys placed 14th overall with an average speed of 20 minutes and 29 seconds, with Pepper Davis leading the pack. Davis placed 11th in the boys varsity race with a time of 18 minutes and 21 seconds, with Troy Loggins close behind, finishing the race with a time of 19 minutes and 22 seconds and placing 25th.
“Our teams performed as well as they could in the conditions on Saturday,” Coach Jeremy Steinacher said. “It was raining all day and the course's condition was not as ideal as it could have been. With that being said, I am pleased with the way that the boys and girls competed.”
Catch them at their next race on Friday, Sept. 23, at Sam Smith Park in Cartersville, where they will be competing in Wingfoot XC Classic.
