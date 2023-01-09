The Banks County High School Leopards Basketball team commanded the court last Tuesday with their first region win of the season against the East Jackson Eagles with a score of 78-56. They are now 11-5 this season overall and 1-0 in the region.

The team leapt onto the court after the girls’ basketball game and honored Banks County’s basketball alumni to take on their new region rival at home. Both Banks County and East Jackson supporters populated the stands with their hometown zeal in tow as they wore their school colors with pride. Students had a couple more days of winter break left, but that didn’t stop a few from swinging by the school to cheer on their peers in the student section, joined by members of the Lady Leopards Basketball team, who wanted to see their brother team have their first region win.

