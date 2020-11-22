The Banks County High School football played their last regular season game against Elbert last Friday evening with a 36-6 loss.
The Leopards fought hard throughout the game and put up 6 points on the board. This came from a pass from Caine Griffin during the second quarter which resulted in a touchdown from Cade Herrin.
Coach Reid stated about the team, ‘They are a phenomenal group of young men. They have worked so hard, and even though we have faced some tough challenges, they have been so positive."
"We look forward to many great things for them," said Coach Reid of his seniors, Ben Carlan, Jeremiah Logan, Tanner Kaminski, Dawson Welborn, Joshua Stapleton, Moises Magdaleno, Jace Bennett, Jonathon Moon, Lance Johnson, Carter Stroud, Corey Vickery, Wyatt Whitfield and Austin Hensley.
"They have been such a pleasure to work with," he added. "I know that they will be successful throughout their life because of their character, teamwork, and commitment to excellence."
The Leopards finish 1-9 for the season.
The Leopards will face Harrelson next Friday night, November 27, in Tallapoosa, as the fourth seed for the first round of state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.