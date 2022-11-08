The Leopards football team clutched its final win of the season with a one-point lead over Providence Christian Academy, finishing the season off with a score of 40-39.
Friday night was full of festivities, from honoring the seniors on the football team, band, and cheerleading squad, to recognizing the FFA Forestry and Mechanics team for winning the national championship, to laughs from the student section as a young man dashed across the football field while the game was in play.
However, the last winning game of the season for the Leopards Football team after weeks of struggle and adversity will be most remembered.
After celebrating the seniors, the Leopards pounced through the banner onto their field to the symphony of a cheering crowd, beckoning their hometown heroes to give it their all for this last showdown.
The opposing teams lined up on the field with the Leopards ready to receive the ball first as the clock began to strike down the minutes.
Andrew Shockley led the team into the fray on offense until they were pushed to a fourth down, handing possession over to the Providence Christian Storm.
Aaron Scott, Kaz Oliver, Shane Roberts, Zack Dickey, and Robert Walker led on defense to keep the Storm from securing a touchdown. However, Providence Christian managed to reach their goal line and score a PAT with four minutes and 52 seconds left in the first quarter. The Leopards were behind, but still left with plenty of time to catch up.
Aucy Jacobs and Scott joined Shockley in their effort to carry the ball to the goal line to match the effort made by Providence Christian, but even though their effort brought them close, it wasn’t enough to secure a touchdown in the first quarter.
Providence Christian managed to gain another touchdown before the end of the first quarter, but not without difficulty. Colin Caudell and Brodie Stafford also took down carrying offenders before the scoreboard clock rang out to signal the end of the first quarter. The score stood at 13-0 as the Providence Christian Storm swept through the field. However, the Leopards proved that they would not be knocked down.
The second quarter saw the Leopards tighten up their offensive strategy to put points on the board and catch up with the Storm.
Providence Christian gained another touchdown with eight minutes and 31 seconds left on the clock, but the Leopards came back to gain three touchdowns by Shockley and Jacobs, followed by three successful PATs by Iram Lopez. The second quarter ended with 21-19, with the Leopards quickly gaining on the tail winds of the Providence Christian Storm.
On defense, Mason Dodd, Davian Knox, Andrew Humphries, Scott, Shockley, Oliver, Dickey, Jacobs, and Roberts led the pack during the second quarter. Knox, Humphries, and Jacobs were also successful in ball recovery from fumbles and interceptions, helping the Leopards close the gap in the score.
At half time, the team reconvened in the locker room as the Leopard Marching Band took to the field for the last time this season, the seniors bidding the crowd farewell with a special performance during the show.
It became a neck-and-neck battle when the teams hit the field again. Providence Christian managed to get the upper hand early by scoring a touchdown with nine minutes and 29 seconds left in the third quarter, resulting in a score of 25-21. However, they were strongly opposed by defenders Levi Johnson, Knox, Caudell, Dickey, Humphries, Roberts, Scott, Shockley, and Jacobs throughout.
Scott and Shockley once again spearheaded the offensive effort by carrying the ball and gaining yards to catch up with the Storm, and while their efforts did not result in a touchdown, they helped Lopez score a field goal, racking up an extra three points to bring the score to 25-24.
The fourth quarter was filled with excitement that had both sides of the stands on the edge of their seats as the teams battled for dominance over the other.
Jacobs, Shockley, and Scott led the offense for the final time, pushing through the Storm’s defensive line with every ounce of determination they had. With seven minutes left on the clock, Shockley managed a run to the goal line, and with a successful two-point conversion, the game stood at 32-25.
However, the Providence Christian Storm evened the score with five minutes remaining, and as the crowd wondered if the teams would be pushed to a tiebreaker, Providence Christian gained another touchdown with less than two minutes left on the clock. It was looking as if the Leopards would lose this final matchup, but they would prove that in the face of adversity, they still keep pushing for the victory.
Scott, Roberts, Jacobs, Johnson, Dickey, and Dodd made great stops during the final 12 minutes of gameplay, with notable efforts from Scott and Dickey as they both broke passes made by Providence Christian. Even though the Storm managed to break through twice before the game’s stunning conclusion, the defense banded together to make every stop count.
But in the eleventh minute, with five seconds left on the clock, Kolby Watson made a spectacular pass to Colin Caudell, who caught the ball within the goal line as the Leopards crowd erupted in deafening cheers. The score was now 38-39, and with five seconds left, the Leopards had one more chance to end the game with a win.
They decided to go with a two-point conversion to avoid a tiebreaker. The crowd didn’t let up, roaring their support as Watson made another pass to Shockley, who found an open window immediately and took his chance. Shockley’s final sprint brought the score to 40-39, and thus the game ended in a hard-fought victory with cheers and tears mixed in.
“I’m proud of the way our guys battled after dealing with so much adversity,” Coach Jay Reid said in a post-game interview. “We were down 19-0 in the beginning, but in the end we brought it back to take the lead. I’m so proud of these guys and the improvements they’ve made throughout the year, and to finish the season off with a game like this is something special.”
Reid also had much to say about the seniors that will be graduating from the team this year, expressing his pride in them as they hugged their friends and family on the field, once more experiencing the thrill of hometown glory with the bittersweetness of farewell.
“I’m so happy for these seniors that they get to go out with a victory at the end,” Reid said. “They’ve done a lot for this program and they’ve brought us a long way. I do wish some of them had been able to play more, but at least they can remember this night.”
Reid also reflected on the season overall, a journey riddled with newfound victory, heavy loss, and overcoming the odds.
“You know, life comes with ups and downs throughout,” Reid explained. “We want to teach our kids to try to transfer this game over into life. We started off hot with the first 4-0 start since the early 90’s, and we were riding that high until Game 5 with the loss against Commerce as well as a couple of players. Our younger guys have really had to step up since, and they’ve all been making improvements every week, even if no one can see it. And to see those guys come into Game 10 after a tough part of the season, it really does transfer over into life. When life gets you down, you just got to keep on chopping, and I believe our guys really came together not only as a team, but as a family, and they did just that. I am beyond proud of the belief they had in one another toward the end.”
SENIORS HONORED
Seniors honored include those listed.
FOOTBALL
●Kellon Walley
●Caine Griffith
●Shane Roberts
●Andrew Shockley
●Eli Ward
●Aubrey Allen
●Wyatt Jenkins
●Norberto Flores
●Johnathan Burkett
CHEERLEADING
●Megan Brown
●Harmony Hester
BAND
●Nathalie Nation (band manager)
●Cody Wilburn (band manager)
●Arianah Deen (flute/piccolo)
●Henry Hughes (trumpet/percussion)
●Bryan Patterson (trombone)
●Kori Prater (clarinet)
●Logan Roach (trumpet/guitar/percussion)
●Matthew Woods (flute/percussion)
●Nayyan Diaz (percussion)
●Ralee Davidson (dance team)
●Chyenne Wilbanks (color guard)
●Jenna Yonce (color guard)
●McKenna Archibald (color guard)
●Sarah Terry (color guard)
●Elizabeth Woods (color guard)
