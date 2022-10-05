The Leopards Football team lost to the East Jackson Eagles on Thursday night with a score of 55-24, putting them in second place in the AA Region 8 rankings list.

The Leopards ran, kicked, and tackled for possession of the ball on Thursday night, but despite their hard work during the week and the encouragement from the crowd, they were not able to secure their first region win over the Eagles.

