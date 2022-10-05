The Leopards Football team lost to the East Jackson Eagles on Thursday night with a score of 55-24, putting them in second place in the AA Region 8 rankings list.
The Leopards ran, kicked, and tackled for possession of the ball on Thursday night, but despite their hard work during the week and the encouragement from the crowd, they were not able to secure their first region win over the Eagles.
Spectators arrived at the Eagles Stadium bundled up in hoodies, long sleeves, and blankets to prepare for the biting cold blowing through the field, ready to cheer on the Leopards regardless of the change in weather.
Kickoff began at 7:30 p.m. with a rough start for the Leopards. The Eagles managed to secure their first touchdown in the first three minutes of the first quarter, and another soon after, putting their score at 14-0 despite the Leopards best efforts to make a play.
Their hard work finally paid off before the end of the first quarter when Andrew Shockley scored a Leopard touchdown with three minutes left on the clock. However, the Eagles quickly managed to match their effort with another touchdown of their own, bringing the score to 20-6.
With 25 seconds left in the first quarter, Shockley managed to bring the ball through the goal line once again after a long carry across the field, finishing the first quarter with 20-12.
The Leopards began closing the gap fast in the second quarter, with Shockley securing another touchdown for the Leopards within the first few minutes.
The Leopards seemed to be closing in, but within the last half of the second quarter, the Eagles managed to secure two more touchdowns, ending the half off with 34-18.
Andrew Shockley, Aaron Scott, Caine Griffith, and Aucy Jacobs spearheaded the offensive drive for the team, leading them to the three touchdowns in an effort to close the gap in the score.
Robert Walker, Kaz Oliver, Johnathan Burkett, Shane Roberts, Colin Caudell, Levi Johnson, Nathan Brown, AshtΩn Camp, Mason Dodd, Scott, Jacobs, and Shockley all contributed on the defensive drive with stops as they prevented the Eagles from widening their lead.
In the decisive second half, the Eagles ran the ball through the goal line two more times in the third quarter, bringing the score to 48-18. In an effort to even the score, Jacobs makes a Leopard touchdown with 19 seconds left on the clock. The score was 48-24 at the end of the third quarter.
It was a formidable gap in the score, but the Leopards met the challenge head on despite the setbacks. However, the ball was intercepted by the Eagles in the fourth quarter, leading to their final touchdown of the evening with a score of 55-24.
Though the odds were stacked against them, the Leopards played a rigorous game with all they had for 48 minutes.
Zack Dicky, Brodie Stafford, Dodd, Johnson, Caudell, Roberts, Camp, Jacobs, Scott, Walker, and Shockley pushed the offense back on the field in the second half of the game.
Davian Knox, Shockley, Jacobs, and Griffith led the offensive struggle for victory, carrying the ball for a touchdown one more time in the second half.
Despite the game’s many challenges, from player injuries to multiple flags to discontent on the Leopards’ side of the stadium, the Leopards still showed good sportsmanship afterwards, hugging and congratulating the Eagles for their win before lining up with the remainder of the team.
The Leopards will be competing on the home field on Friday, Oct. 7, against Union County in their second conference match of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.