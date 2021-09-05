The Banks County Leopard football team traveled to East Jackson Friday evening and looked to avenge their loss with Commerce the week before.
With the game plan of eliminating penalties and ball control, the Leopards started the game with strong pressure from both sides of the ball.
Bowen Roberts handed the ball off to Andrew Shockley during the first quarter, resulting in a touchdown, but a penalty of holding was called, and the ball was brought back.
With Roberts, Caine Griffith, Lukas Marlow, Cade Herrin, Roman Haynes, Kellon Walley, Shockley and Issiah Storm leading the pack, the Leopards were able to keep the Eagles scoreless during this quarter
The Leopards continued with solid defense during the second quarter, and Leopard players Robert Walker, Jonathon Burkett, Eli Ward, Bryson Cheek, Jordan Johnson all got in on the action.
With 5:04 to play on the quarter, the game remained scoreless. However, the Eagle's offense finally got on the board with 2:49 left in the quarter with a touchdown and a field goal to lead the score, and this is where the momentum shifted in the Eagle's favor.
Strong defense from Burkett, Ward, and Walley stopped the Eagles momentarily, but the Eagles put up another TD and an additional field goal.
The Leopards had six possessions in the first half and recovered two fumbles.
During the second half, the Eagles were able to put additional points on the board and finished the game with a score of 28-0.
The Leopards will look to redeem themselves for the homecoming game against Lumpkin County on September 10.
