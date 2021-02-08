The Banks County High School boys basketball team finished the regular season as the #1 Season Champs.
The team will enter into the region tournament as the #1 seed. They secured the spot after they defeated Union and Rabun this past week.
UNION GAME
The boys defeated Union 64-45 on Feb 3. Top scorers include Garrett Presley with 12 points, Dakota Orr with 8 points, Dakota Ivey with 8 points and Clay Gosnell with 7 points. The team had 21 assists, with every player scoring during the game.
Coach Ryan Griffin stated: "It was a great team win, with everyone sharing the ball well."
RABUN GAME
The team clinched the #1 seed on Friday evening when they defeated Rabun with a score of 55-52. It was a very tight game the entire first and second half for the teams.
"Rabun has been playing better, we had to survive a cold second-half shooting, but we were able to do so," Griffin said. "Carter Stroud had an amazing defensive game, which included two chargers and a game-winning steal."
The game's top scorers included Pierce Martin with 18 points, Presley with 15 points, Gosnell with 10 points and Orr with 8 points.
With the win against Rabun, the team finishes as the regular season champs. Banks will host the tournament and will play the #4 seed, Union County.
