The Banks County High School Leopard football team traveled to Lakewood Stadium Friday to face the #1 5AA ranked South Atlanta and ended the season with a 46-12 loss.
While Banks County has put up some impressive running stats from Kellon Walley, Bowen Roberts, Andrew Shockley, and Cade Herrin, the team faced #1 state ranked running back and D1 prospect Keyjuan Brown.
Although Banks County's defense fought hard against South Atlanta's impressive offense, Brown proved to be too much throughout the game.
"We came out strong, and we had some success early in the game; our boys never stopped putting the effort in. We knew going in that facing Brown would be a challenge," said Coach Jay Reid.
Key moments in the game include:
•Beginning of the 2nd quarter, Walley and Shockley combined for a seven-play drive giving Banks its first score.
•A reverse pass from Caine Griffith to Shockley for 61 yards.
•61-yard drive in the 3rd quarter with plays from Cam Cooper and Colin Caudell.
•A 4-yard touchdown run by Shockley.
•Fumble recovery in the 4th by the Leopards.
•Walley had a key 26-yard run with a touchdown.
•Shockley stopped 2 long runs by the Hornets.
The game ended the season for the Leopards and for its nine seniors: Bryson Cheek, Bowen Roberts, Lane Hopper, Lukas Marlow, Cade Herrin, Michael Smith, Gavin Arrowood, Jordan Johnson and Issiah Storm.
"It has been incredible to be part of their (senior players) journey for four years," Reid said. "I have got to see them mature and grow from their freshmen year. It was an honor to watch them become teammates and young men. I am so thankful that I got to be part of that."
Leopard football will take some time off before it reappears for Spring 2022, but the players will still be working in the off-season, especially in the weight room.
The season schedule for Fall 2022 will also look different, with the proposed region alignment adding Oglethorpe, East Jackson and Barrow, and possibly Fannin.
Reid said of the proposed alignment, "We have had a very challenging schedule in the past. We were ranked as the 5th toughest schedule in the state this year. The addition of more teams in our region will also provide us with more equal competition. This past year, a lot of our schedule, we faced teams ranked in the top ten in the state. So it will be a healthier region for us."
The team is expected to perform well next season with returning players such as Shockley, Walley, Cooper, Griffith, Robert Walker, Jonathon Burkett, Eli Ward, Wyatt Jenkins, Zack Dickey, and Caudell.
'Our JV program has seen some huge success, and any time players can see the field, it only amplifies what they can be capable of at the varsity level," Reid said. "Every JV game, they were competitive, and it came down the wire."
