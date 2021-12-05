The Banks County High School boys basketball team picked up two wins against Dawson County and Commerce this past week.
During the Dawson County tournament, the team faced Dawson County. During the nail-biter game, it came down to Dakota Ivey hitting a three-pointer which tied the game. Ivey also blocked a shot from the Dawson County Tigers, allowing the team to call a timeout. The Leopards inbounded the ball with a play to Bradley Lewis, who hit a buzzer-beating three-point shot to win the game for the Leopards.
“It was a good win for us," said Coach Ryan Griffin. "The boys played hard. Bradley and Dakota made a great play. The whole team played a role in the win."
The team faced several opponents after the Thanksgiving break, including Cherokee Bluff, Commerce, and Madison County.
With two wins for the season, Coach Griffin is started to see signs of improving with his young team. Several key players have emerged this season. Bradley Lewis has secured the top scoring position. In addition, Kolby Watson, Hunter Youngblood, Mason Adams, Dakota Ivey have also stepped up as key players.
“We are improving," he said. "We just haven’t played a good consistent game. We have improved with sharing the ball. We have 3-5 minutes of the game, where we play bad, and that is the difference between us earning the win. That stretch is hard to make up. We have to work on paint presence and ball turnovers."
Game recaps/Top scorers:
Dawson County, Win 73-70
Lewis 27 points
Youngblood 11 points
Watson 10 points
Adams 9 points
Ivey 8 points
Cherokee Bluff, Loss 70-88
Lewis 31 points
Adams 13 points
Brady Mick 11 points
Watson 5 points
Ivey 5 points
Commerce, Win 74-63
Lewis 19 points
Youngblood 15 points
Watson 11 points
Adams 11 points
Ivey 11 points
Mick 7 points
Madison County, Loss 51-83
Lewis 15 points
Ivey 9 points
Youngblood 8 points
Luke Dale 6 points
Mick 6 points
COMING UP
The team is 2-5 overall and will face East Hall away this week and Commerce at home this Friday night, December 10.
