The Banks County High School football team won its fourth game of the season against George Walton Academy on Friday 33-0, bringing the Leopards to 4-0 for the first time since 1991.

The Leopards made their way to Monroe on Friday to fight tooth and nail with the George Walton Academy Bulldogs. The fans on the Banks County side were packed in the visitors’ stands, most of them traveling over an hour to fill the seats with Leopard pride.

