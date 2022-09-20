The Banks County High School football team won its fourth game of the season against George Walton Academy on Friday 33-0, bringing the Leopards to 4-0 for the first time since 1991.
The Leopards made their way to Monroe on Friday to fight tooth and nail with the George Walton Academy Bulldogs. The fans on the Banks County side were packed in the visitors’ stands, most of them traveling over an hour to fill the seats with Leopard pride.
The Leopards were met with an onslaught of cheers, shouts, and cowbells as they entered the field, ready to face the Bulldogs with all their might and vigor.
The game moved quickly in the first quarter as Banks County began on defense. Cam Cooper, Kolby Watson, Andrew Shockley, Robert Walker, and Zack Dickey led the defensive drive before the ball was eventually turned over to the Leopards.
It wasn’t long before Shockley and Cooper managed to carry the ball to first down. Their teamwork gave Shockley the opportunity to run the ball over the goal line for a Leopard touchdown. Iram Lopez succeeded with his first PAT of the night, giving the Leopards seven points on the scoreboard within the first five minutes of the game.
Brodie Stafford, Aucy Jacobs, Colin Caudell, Aaron Scott, Aubrey Allen, Jonathan Shubert, Johnathan Burkett, Cooper, and Walker were next in line to defend the standing score, securing a seven-point lead for Banks County at the end of the first quarter.
The Leopards once again found themselves starting off on defense in the second quarter, led by Cooper and Shockley. When the Bulldogs are pushed in fourth down to make a field goal, Shockley took the opportunity to nab the ball before the kick was complete and made another touchdown for the Leopards, bringing the score to 13-0 within the first two minutes.
Bhrett Kaminski, Bray Williams, and Levi Johnson joined the defensive drives led by Cooper, aiming for more stops until the Bulldogs were forced into another fourth down, putting no points on the board.
Shockley was joined by Scott on offensive carries, leading Scott to a third touchdown for the Leopards and another PAT by Lopez, putting a total of 20 points on the board to rival the Bulldogs’ zero.
After a quick 20 minutes of rest during the halftime, when the Banks County Leopard band entertained the George Walton spectators with “Ritual,” it was time for the Leopards to put their game faces on for another 24 minutes of game play, and the team did not disappoint.
Within the first 15 seconds of the third quarter, Andrew Shockley scored another touchdown after catching the ball during kickoff and running almost 100 yards to the goal line on the other side of the field as the crowd went wild in the stands and along the fence. With another one of Lopez’s PATs, the score read 27-0.
Cooper, Dickey, Burkett, Walker, Scott, Jacobs, Kaminski, and Caudell led on defensive drives in the third quarter, never letting the Bulldogs’ offense get the upper hand.
Aaron Scott came through with the last touchdown of the night for the Leopards after making a quick dash to the goal line and evading take down, leading the Leopards to an eventual victory with 33-0.
The fourth quarter saw good defensive plays by Williams and Dickey and offensive drives by Scott, Shockley, and Jacobs. Their efforts concluded the game with a win, leaving the Bulldogs pointless.
It’s a series of victories that hasn’t been seen in three decades, much to the excitement of the team and Coach Jay Reid.
“We didn’t have our best week of practice,” Reid admitted in a post-game interview. “But our guys were able to find the switch and play a great football game against a good football team. I’m really proud of the way the guys handled the game for 48 minutes.”
The Leopards go against across-town rival Commerce on Friday, Sept. 23, at home. It’s often a game where the whole community comes out due the friendly rivalry and camaraderie of the event amongst the team and fans. Coach Reid says that he is excited about the game himself, but has told the players not to get ahead of themselves.
“It is what it is with any rivalry, and that was a bit of a distraction at the beginning of the week, I believe,” Reid explained. “The community is looking ahead and talking about Commerce, and for us, we really have to be careful in doing that. We try to focus each week on one game at a time and not really look ahead. Now the team has earned the right to look toward them.”
Reid finishes his comments with a compliment to Commerce, but also a testament to his team.
“Commerce is a good football team, so it will be a challenge, but I feel like we’ve got a very resilient bunch right now that’s up to that challenge," he said.
