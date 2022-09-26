The Banks County High School football team lost to the Commerce Tigers Friday night, with a final score of 17-14. 

Energy was high Friday night as fans from both sides packed into Leopard Stadium for the latest meeting of the two teams. The first feelings of Fall were in the air as the teams warmed up, and as the sun started to set the Leopards kicked off to start the game. 

