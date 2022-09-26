The Banks County High School football team lost to the Commerce Tigers Friday night, with a final score of 17-14.
Energy was high Friday night as fans from both sides packed into Leopard Stadium for the latest meeting of the two teams. The first feelings of Fall were in the air as the teams warmed up, and as the sun started to set the Leopards kicked off to start the game.
The first half of the game was exciting, with Commerce leading in points throughout. Late in the second quarter the Leopards scored a touchdown but missed the extra point, rounding out the score to 7-6, with Commerce in the lead.
The game was close at the half, with Commerce pulling ahead by a small margin of 7-6. During halftime, while marching bands took the field, the Leopards were reinvigorated in the locker room.
They came out to receive the ball first in the 3rd quarter and fought to a touchdown, secured by Caine Griffith. The attempted two point conversion was good, giving the Leopards a commanding position of 14-7.
The Leopards kicked off the ball to Commerce, who came back to score another touchdown, rounding out the game to 14-14. In an outcome-altering turn, Commerce intercepted the ball from the Leopards and returned it down field to score a field goal late in the 4th quarter, securing the game for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.