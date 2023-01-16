The Leopards boys basketball team had a rough start to the week with their first region loss to the Union County Panthers last Tuesday, but they steeled themselves and came back on Friday to win the victory against the Athens Academy Spartans in one of their closest games of the season.

The team lost to Union County with a score of 72-58, and won against Athens Academy with a score of 77-69. The team is now 12-6 overall this season and 2-1 in the region competition. They are currently third in the region.

