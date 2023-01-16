The Leopards boys basketball team had a rough start to the week with their first region loss to the Union County Panthers last Tuesday, but they steeled themselves and came back on Friday to win the victory against the Athens Academy Spartans in one of their closest games of the season.
The team lost to Union County with a score of 72-58, and won against Athens Academy with a score of 77-69. The team is now 12-6 overall this season and 2-1 in the region competition. They are currently third in the region.
The Leopards lost their first region game against the Union County Panthers on last Tuesday with a final score of 72-58.
The Leopards have seen success against the Panthers before, beating them three times in the 2020-2021 season with very big leads. During their last game in the 2021-2022 season, however, they lost to the Panthers with 60-55.
This year, the Leopards will have another chance to go against the Panthers on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at home to see if they can hold their own against their old region opponent.
“I don’t think we played defense well, nor did we rebound well, either,” Coach Ryan Griffin said about the game. “We struggled shooting the ball and they definitely outrebounded us. But we’re going to continue to work hard in preparation for the regional competition, and I think we bounced back very well against Athens Academy.”
The Leopards ended the night with a huge win against the Athens Academy Spartans with a score of 77-69.
The student section was packed and there wasn’t an empty seat in the house as the Leopards and the Spartans ran onto the court to begin their showdown for a region title win. The pressure was on as the Leopards needed another region win after their loss to Union County on Tuesday, but their supporters came out in droves to show their support, believing in the Leopards’ ability to conquer this opponent.
The team started strong as they won the tipoff, but the game quickly turned in the Spartans’ favor as they gained five points before the Leopards could score the first two-pointer, courtesy of Kolby Watson. They realized that they were going to have to show a lot more aggression to beat this formidable foe.
The first quarter ended with a small advantage for the Leopards, as they caught up to the Spartans lead and exceeded it by five points with a score of 17-12. However, the Spartans weren’t going to give up this region game so easily, and came back in the second quarter to close the gap in points. They almost succeeded, but the Leopards kept the upper hand with a score of 34-33, a mere one-point lead.
The Leopards and Spartans retreated to the locker room, while the Recreation Department teams gathered on the court to be honored by the crowd in celebration of Recreation Night.
After their ten minute break, the Leopards returned from the locker room meaning business, concentrating on a win that was just within their reach. They maintained their lead in the third quarter with a score of 52-49, but the Spartans were close behind and ready to charge in the final eight minutes.
The last quarter was the most intense as one team would pull ahead of the other. Both sides of the stands were on the edge of their seats, cheering as their teams scored and furrowing their brows as the other evened the score.
However, within the last few minutes, the Leopards pulled through with a rush of two- and three-pointers to solidify their lead. All eyes were on Watson in the last two minutes, who scored a two-pointer, and three-pointer, and a free throw before the final buzzer sounded, making the Banks County crowd frantic with excitement. They had beaten the Spartans after a hard-fought match, and walked off the court with victory written on their faces.
Watson was the biggest point-maker of the night with 24 points total, followed by Aaron Scott and Luke Dale with 17 points each. Mason Adams and Hunter Youngblood also contributed in points with eight points each.
Watson was also the leader in three-pointers with four successful attempts, followed by Scott with three and Youngblood and Dale with one each.
Scott and Adams led defense on the court, overwhelming the Spartans with a mix of both defensive and offensive rebounds, blocks, and steals to turn the ball over to the Leopards advantage.
The Leopards have a busy week next week as they go against the Providence Christian Academy Storm in Lilburn on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m. They will also be away in Commerce on Friday, Jan. 20, for a rematch with the East Jackson Eagles at 7:30 p.m. and will be traveling to Roswell on Saturday, Jan. 21, for their first match against the Fellowship Christian Paladins at 5:30 p.m.
