The Banks County Leopards Football team lost against the Athens Academy Spartans on Friday night with a final score of 70-13.
The Leopards traveled to Athens on Friday to face off against the Spartans for another chance at a region conference win. The Leopards took the advantage at the start of the game, but the momentum they gained wasn’t enough to beat the Spartans by the end of the night.
The game began with the Leopards receiving at the start of the first quarter. Within the first 10 seconds of the game’s start, Aaron Scott secured the first touchdown for Banks County, with Iram Lopez quickly following with an extra point with a successful PAT attempt. At 11 minutes and 49 seconds, the Leopards were already in the lead with 7-0, much to the satisfaction of the Banks County crowd huddled together in the bleachers, braving cold weather to watch their favorite team.
Their quick offensive success was followed by a defensive effort led by Shane Roberts, Zack Dickey, and Andrew Shockley. However, after some struggle on the Athens Academy side, the Spartans were able to gain their first touchdown and PAT with 10 minutes left on the clock, tying the score with 7-7.
With the Leopards back on offense, the crowd on both sides sat in awe as Scott once again made the improbable happen: he scored another touchdown within the first ten seconds of offensive play. With nine minutes and 49 seconds left on the clock in the first quarter, the score was 13-7.
For the remainder of the first quarter, the Leopards fought on defense to prevent the Spartans from scoring another touchdown or field goal, but while they battled on to push back their opponent, the Spartans managed to score four more touchdowns in the first quarter, bringing the score to 35-13.
Aucy Jacobs, Kaz Oliver, Aubrey Allen, Dickey, and Shockley led the team in defensive drives for the first quarter.
Scott, Shockley, and Colin Caudell ran the ball during their offensive effort, gaining yards but falling short of the goal line to secure another touchdown.
The remainder of the game was defined by the Leopards’ defensive talents in the face of adversity as they held the defensive line against the Spartans to prevent their victory. Levi Johnson, Andrew Humphries, Mason Dodd, Dickey, Shockley, Allen, Oliver, and Jacobs led the team in the battle. But despite their efforts, the Spartans were able to gain three more touchdowns before halftime, bringing the score to 56-13.
The Spartans scored two more touchdowns before the game’s conclusion, with a final score of 70-13. But regardless of the score on the scoreboard, the Leopards kept pushing their opponent back with vigorous strength.
Lane Morris, Warren Leftwich, Bhrett Kaminski, Jacob Mobley, Roberts, Oliver, and Dodd led the final push to prevent the Spartans from reaching their goal line.
Along with Shockley and Scott, Davian Knox and Brodie Stafford also dodged and ran in offensive efforts for the goal line, persevering despite the huge gap in points that had to be scored for victory.
The Leopards now stand at 4-4 in the season, with 0-3 in the region playoffs so far. The team has two more opportunities to secure a win in the region with their upcoming games against Fellowship Christian and Providence Christian Academy in the following weeks.
Their fourth region conference match will be against the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Oct. 28 in Roswell.
