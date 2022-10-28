ALLEN

Aubrey Allen is shown pushing back an opponent while on defense.

The Banks County Leopards Football team lost against the Athens Academy Spartans on Friday night with a final score of 70-13.

The Leopards traveled to Athens on Friday to face off against the Spartans for another chance at a region conference win. The Leopards took the advantage at the start of the game, but the momentum they gained wasn’t enough to beat the Spartans by the end of the night.

