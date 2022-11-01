The Banks County Leopards Football team lost against the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Friday night with a final score of 42-7.
The Leopards traveled to Roswell on Friday to face off against the Paladins for another attempt at a region conference win. The Leopards struggled on offense until the fourth quarter, when their resilience allowed them to put a touchdown and PAT on the scoreboard.
Fans huddled in the bleachers under the stadium lights, braving the cold as they cheered on their favorite teams. Some traveled the long distance from Homer to Roswell to see their favorite hometown team play before their final home game.
The first half of the game was tough for the Leopards, with the Paladins leading in points. Despite their best efforts, the Leopards were down by 35 points before the close of the first half.
The Leopards had a large gap to close if they wanted to end the night with a win. After 20 minutes in the locker room at half time, the team came back out on the field, ready to fight for the victory they were determined to win despite the odds stacked against them.
The Paladins came back with one more touchdown before the end of the night, but the Leopards matched their effort to put points on the board before the game’s conclusion. Aucy Jacobs managed a rush to the goal line, and with a successful PAT by Iram Lopez, the Leopards finished the night with 42-7.
The Leopards will go against Providence Christian Academy on Friday, Nov. 4, at home, where they will also be ending their regular season off with a senior night celebration, honoring the dedication and hard work they’ve put in throughout their high school careers.
