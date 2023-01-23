The Leopards boys basketball team had a rough start to the week with a loss against the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday, but they came back strong to finish the week with two wins against the East Jackson Eagles on Friday and the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Saturday.
Their loss to Providence Christian was close, with a final score of 84-71. Their match against East Jackson was hard-fought, but they proved victorious in the rematch game with a score of 58-48. They ended the week with a close game against Fellowship Christian, with a mere seven point lead of 74-67. The Leopards are now 14-7 in the overall season and 4-2 in the region competition. They currently rank third in the region.
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN: 84-71
The Leopards fought on the court for a win against the Providence Christian Storm, but in the final quarter they were beaten by 13 points with a final score of 84-71.
“We fought really hard during that game,” Coach Ryan Griffin said about the game. “We were down about six points in the fourth quarter, and then they managed to make a few more good plays that made us get behind. Providence is a really talented team, but we're going to try to come back for a win next time.”
The Leopards traveled to Commerce on Friday to meet the East Jackson Eagles for a rematch. The Eagles flew onto the court, intending to win the game and settle the score, but though they almost succeeded, the Leopards pounced on every opportunity at the net to win the match with 58-48.
By the time the girls’ left the court with another region win, the boys ran onto the court and prepared for what was bound to be a difficult game. They were no longer on their home court, despite the overwhelming support from the Banks County side of the stands, and the Eagles were not going to give up the win as easily as they did the last time.
The game started off with some difficulty from both sides of the court. The crowd snickered as the players from both sides jumped too early for the tipoff, and for a moment the teams smiled at each other, sharing some laughter to calm their nerves.
The tipoff was performed again, this time with East Jackson successfully taking possession of the ball. East Jackson was the first to score with a three-pointer, but the Leopards weren’t daunted.
The first quarter was filled with excitement and intensity as the teams sprinted across the court with each turnover and the crowd deafened with their cheers and applause. The Leopards ended up winning the first quarter with 15-8, but the game was only getting started.
The Leopards began to face some difficulty in the second quarter as the Eagles shot and strategized their way into a small lead. The Eagles excelled in three-pointers during those eight minutes, and though the Leopards kept up well, they lost the second quarter as the Eagles gained a one-point lead of 31-30.
The Eagles walked off the court with uncontained elation, while the Leopards were more somber on their walk to the locker room. They knew they hadn’t lost the game yet after the small setback, but they knew that they had to match the Eagles’ determination to win in order to succeed.
With that in mind, the Leopards came back out onto the court to outscore the Eagles, ending the third quarter with 42-39. Some moments in the third quarter had spectators on the edge of their seats, especially when the teams were tied 38-38 with 36 seconds left on the clock. However, Antonio Gonzalez brought the team back into the lead before the quarter’s end with two successful free throws.
With their three-point lead in the third quarter, the Leopards had the advantage, but knew they were going to have to fight to keep it.
The last quarter started out well for the Leopards with an early three-pointer made by Mason Adams. The Leopards only allowed the Eagles to gain nine more points on the board, while they added 16 points to their score. As the final buzzer sounded, the Leopards came off the court with a 10 point lead of 58-48, much to the enthusiasm of their hometown supporters.
Adams led the team in points with an overwhelming 23 points total, followed by Hunter Youngblood with eight points. Aaron Scott, Kolby Watson, Luke Dale, Cade White, and Gonzalez also contributed on the offensive drive.
Adams also led at the three-point line with four successful attempts, followed by Youngblood with two, and Dale, Scott, and White with one.
Youngblood also championed the defensive effort in the first quarter with successful rebounds and steals that brought the Leopards ever closer to the goal during the game. During the second quarter, spectators saw an enormous effort by Adams, Scott, and White as they blocked, rebounded, and stole the ball from their opponent, making sure that their team would be leaving the court with a win.
VS FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN: 74-67
The Leopards traveled to Roswell on Saturday to face off against the Fellowship Christian Paladins for the first time this season. After their win against the East Jackson Eagles, the Leopards decided that they would return home with another win under their belts, beating the Paladins with a score of 74-67.
“We played really hard during both of those games,” Coach Ryan Griffin explained. “We didn’t really play our best game against Fellowship, but we did scratch a win out. And we look forward to going against them again on Saturday.”
The Leopards will be preparing for their rematch against the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Saturday, Jan. 28, at home, as well as celebrating their seniors for their years of dedication to the team. Their game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
