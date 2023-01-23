The Leopards boys basketball team had a rough start to the week with a loss against the Providence Christian Storm on Tuesday, but they came back strong to finish the week with two wins against the East Jackson Eagles on Friday and the Fellowship Christian Paladins on Saturday.

Their loss to Providence Christian was close, with a final score of 84-71. Their match against East Jackson was hard-fought, but they proved victorious in the rematch game with a score of 58-48. They ended the week with a close game against Fellowship Christian, with a mere seven point lead of 74-67. The Leopards are now 14-7 in the overall season and 4-2 in the region competition. They currently rank third in the region.

