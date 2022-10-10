The Banks County Leopards football team lost to the Union County Panthers on Friday night with a final score of 42-7.

The Leopards faced off against Union County in their second attempt for a conference win on Friday, but despite their hard work, they could not secure a win against the Panthers. However, the Leopards were not down and out for the game, but showed their claws and bared their fangs for the cat fight under the field lights.

