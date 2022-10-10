The Banks County Leopards football team lost to the Union County Panthers on Friday night with a final score of 42-7.
The Leopards faced off against Union County in their second attempt for a conference win on Friday, but despite their hard work, they could not secure a win against the Panthers. However, the Leopards were not down and out for the game, but showed their claws and bared their fangs for the cat fight under the field lights.
The crowd from both sides of the Leopard Stadium waited in anticipation for the game to start as both teams began a late warm-up. Plenty of spectators attended from both schools to cheer on their teams, packing the parking lot and filling the bleachers to watch Banks and Union’s second attempt to win a region title game.
This included the Leopards student section, decked out in pink outfits in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, along with the members of the Leopards football team in pink gloves and socks.
Before kickoff, the captains of both teams met on the field for the coin toss, but this time the Leopards added an honorary member to their roster for the night. Curtis Presley, a resident of the Oaks Scenic View Nursing Home and a Banks County High School alum, called the toss for the start of the game, fulfilling a dream he’s had since his high school days to attend a football game at his favorite school.
The game began shortly after with a Leopard kickoff. Kaz Oliver, Andrew Shockley, Aucy Jacobs, and Robert Walker started the team off with defensive stops before the ball was turned over.
From then on, the first quarter became a back-and-forth showdown for possession of the ball. Union County managed to get their first touchdown of the night along with a PAT with two minutes and 11 seconds left on the clock. Less than a minute later, Shockley and Iram Lopez matched their efforts by scoring their own points at the goal line after Shockley received a pass from Kolby Watson, who quarterbacked for the Leopards on Friday evening. Thus, the Leopards tied with the Panthers in the first quarter with 7-7.
The Leopards faced more challenges in the second quarter, when Union County managed to rack up three more touchdowns, raising their score to 28-7. However, Banks County fought hard to push back Union County’s offense with big stops from Colin Caudell, Shane Roberts, Zack Dickey, Lane Morris, Jacobs, Oliver, and Shockley.
The Leopards weren’t lacking in offensive plays, either, despite the setback. Shockley, Morris, Jacobs, and Andrew Humphries ran the ball in the second quarter to gain yards for the team. Oliver also intercepted the ball in an attempt for another Leopard touchdown with 21 seconds left in the second quarter.
The third quarter came with another struggle for points as neither team would relent to the other at their goal lines. Hope came in the form of a fumbled interception secured by Mason Dodd, putting the Leopards back on the offensive for another chance at a touchdown. However, they were unsuccessful in their attempt, and Union County pushed their way into the end zone for another touchdown with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Union County scored their last touchdown early, with seven minutes and 10 seconds left on the clock. For the remainder of the game, the Leopards blocked the opposing offense and ran the ball in an effort to put more points on the board, but while their attempts were unsuccessful, their members pulled together to try to create some good plays.
Oliver made another interception for the Leopards, while Davian Knox, Caden Watson, Shockley, and Caudell made offensive drives throughout the third and fourth quarters.
Caudell also made many defensive stops during the second half, along with Ashton Camp, Brodie Stafford, and Oliver.
The Banks County Leopards are now 4-3 this season, but hope for the team’s success in the region still runs high among their fans, classmates, and coaches. The team will have three more opportunities to gain some ground in the regional competition as they go against Athens Academy, Fellowship Christian, and Providence Christian in the following weeks.
The Leopards will be taking a break from games next week. Their next conference match will be against Athens Academy on Friday, Oct. 21 in Athens.
