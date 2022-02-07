After a devastating loss to Elbert, the boy's basketball program quickly rebounded with a win over Riverside, 69-45.
"It was good to get back into the win column," Coach Ryan Griffin said. "We had some moments in the game that were a little sloppy, but we will use that and get ready to face Rabun. We will head into the tournament with some improvements and ready."
Leading the team in points was Mason Adams, who had one of his highest-scoring games with 18 points. Dakota Ivey followed close behind with 16 boards. Hunter Youngblood added 10 points, and Freshmen Luke Dale had 9 points.
Union
The team faced Union earlier in the week. It was a close region matchup, with both teams alternating with the lead. Unfortunately, the team fell to Union with a score of 55-60.
Ivey had 17 points, with Youngblood adding 14. Bradley Lewis chipped in with 13 points, followed by Kolby Watson and Adams added 5 apiece.
This year, senior Bradley Lewis has been a vital part of the team and has stepped into a leadership role. Headed into the last part of the season, Lewis states, "I think we are going to surprise a lot of people and teams in the region. We have become a lot more physical. Becoming more active on the floor and finishing plays has made a big difference in our play."
Dakota Ivey has also shined this season, the senior states that he wants to leave everything he has on the court this year. "I want to give everything I have. We have a lot of newcomers to the team, and we are learning to bring the fight to the other team, attack first, and keep our heads up," Ivey said. "We have the crowd behind us."
This week, the team faces Rabun and will prepare for the region tournament.
