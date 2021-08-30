The Lady Leopard softball team faced East Jackson this past week at home, and although the team held the Eagles for most of the game, the team fell to the Eagles 5-1.
This season, the Leopards is relying heavily upon pitcher Lindsey Crawford.
Coach Kelby Cronic stated that Crawford has been instrumental in helping the team stay in games, especially against the Eagles. Crawford held the Eagles to just one run until the 6th inning. She struck out seven batters.
Other players also stepped up during the game to try and help the Leopards generate some runs, which included Marysa Rylee, Jodie Hood, Alexus Humphries, and Crawford
Crawford hit a single in the 4th inning. Humphries hit an RBI single to drive in Crawford for the lone run of the game.
"Right now, we are still fighting the injury bug with girls out who can get in the circle and help out, but they should be back before we start region play which will be good," Cronic said. "It was a close game. But, I wasn't overly disappointed in how we played. East Hall is an AAAA school, and they are well-coached. Right now, we have some consistent bats in the line-up, and that is helping us get base runners and score runs. We just need a few more players to get their bats going. Our defense is getting better each game, but we are still making some mental mistakes. I'm very proud of some of our upperclassmen who are stepping up and expecting the players on the team to go all out every play of every game. It's about to all come together, and it's going to be good to watch."
The team faces Commerce and East Hall this week. Region play will begin on September 9th against Union.
(0) comments
