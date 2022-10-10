The Leopards cross country team competed at the Mountain Invitational in Helen on Tuesday, where some members ran the best times of their high school careers. The Leopards also improved on their team averages, showing that they’ve worked hard in preparation for the upcoming 2A Region 8 competition.

The boys’ and girls’ teams lowered their average times once again, with the boys shaving off eight seconds and the girls cutting down 24 seconds. They crossed the finish line placing 16th and 14th, respectively.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.