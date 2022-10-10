The Leopards cross country team competed at the Mountain Invitational in Helen on Tuesday, where some members ran the best times of their high school careers. The Leopards also improved on their team averages, showing that they’ve worked hard in preparation for the upcoming 2A Region 8 competition.
The boys’ and girls’ teams lowered their average times once again, with the boys shaving off eight seconds and the girls cutting down 24 seconds. They crossed the finish line placing 16th and 14th, respectively.
Pepper Davis and Troy Loggins beat their overall personal bests at the meet. Davis, who finished in eighth place out of 210 competitors, clocked in at 16 minutes and 56 seconds, beating his run at the Wingfoot XC Classic by 10 seconds. Loggins finished with a time of 18 minutes and 12 seconds, placing 48th and beating his Wingfoot XC Classic time by 19 seconds.
Others on the boys team also beat their times from their last meet, including Mitchell Bowman, Andrew Pope, and James Bless. All of them contributed to the finalized average at 19 minutes and two seconds, an improvement compared to their 19 minute and 10 second average from their last meet.
Maggie Irvin and Camdyn Poole led the Lady Leopards once again on the meet course, placing 61st and 63rd in the race.
The girls also cut their average team time down from 25 minutes and 34 seconds to 25 minutes and 10 seconds, a 24 second difference.
Along with Davis and Loggins, Makayla Long also beat her time from the Wingfoot XC Classic meet by over three minutes, making her run the largest improvement among both teams.
The team will meet at Athens Academy on Oct. 27 for their last meet of the regular season for the GHSA 2A Region 8 competition, where they will be competing against teams across North Georgia for an appearance at the state competition.
