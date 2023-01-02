The Banks County Leopards Basketball team placed second in the Jaemor Jingle Jam last week with a win against Oglethorpe County on Thursday and a loss against River Ridge on Friday in the final bracket.
The team met the Oglethorpe Patriots on the Banks County court on Thursday, where they gained the lead in the second half after trying to close the gap in points during the first 16 minutes with a score of 62-59. That win put them in the final bracket of the tournament, but despite their best efforts, they lost the tournament championship to the River Ridge Knights with a final score of 75-50.
The Leopards won their first tournament matchup against the Oglethorpe Patriots on Thursday with a final score of 62-59.
The girls’ game had just ended when the boys were ushered onto the court with cheers from the cheerleaders and the crowd for the fifteen minute warm-up. The stands on the Banks County side had filled during the girls’ game, and their most supportive peers filled the student section, coming to school even during their winter break to support the basketball team in the tournament.
The announcer’s voice filled the gym as he introduced the starting lineup, and with the players taking their positions on the court, the referee performed the tipoff and the game clock began to count down.
The Patriots began with the advantage in the first half, winning the tipoff and barely outscoring the Leopards. In the first quarter, they had a mere one-point lead on the Leopards with 16-15, followed in the second quarter by a two-point lead of 30-28.
After a 10 minute break in the locker room, the Leopards came back ready to take the lead. The third quarter saw them pull ahead when Luke Dale scored a three-point shot, bringing the score to 41-37 to give the Leopards the advantage. Since then, they kept the lead into the fourth quarter, winning the match with a three-point lead of 62-59.
Kolby Watson and Mason Adams scored the most points of the night with 22 points each. Dale, Hunter Youngblood, and Cade White also contributed to the overall score.
Watson and Adams were also the leaders in two-point shots, and Watson racked up four successful three-point attempts, along with Dale with two good attempts and Adams with one.
Adams excelled on defense for the night, garnering the most defensive and offensive rebounds, along with Youngblood, who also turned the ball over into the Leopards’ favor with rebounds.
The Leopards Basketball team lost to the River Ridge Knights on Friday with a final score of 75-50.
After the success of the previous night’s game against the Oglethorpe Patriots, the Leopards emerged onto the court with the goal to win the tournament and take home the gold. But their win on Thursday couldn’t propel them into victory against the Knights, leading the Leopards to take the runner-up spot in the tournament.
The first half of the game proved to be a close matchup as the Leopards were trailing behind by three points in the first quarter with 15-12, and 9 points in the second quarter with 32-23. The odds were against them, but a close score meant that there was still a chance to win, so the Leopards attempted to close the gap.
However, the Knights returned to the court with more vigor than before, and though the Leopards fought hard to catch up, the gap in points could not be closed and they conceded after the final buzzer with a score of 75-50 in favor of the Knights.
The Leopards placed second in the boys’ bracket overall, and after the game Kolby Watson was named the outstanding player on the Banks County side.
Antonio Gonzalez was the biggest point-maker of the night with 17 points total, followed by Watson with 13 points. Mason Adams, Luke Dale, Aaron Scott, Caden Watson, and Dayden Rogers also contributed in points.
Watson was also the two-point leader with four successful attempts, while Gonzalez was the three-point leader with four successful attempts, along with Dale and Rogers who had one successful three-pointer each.
On defense, Scott led in the first half with an onslaught of rebounds and steals. In the second half, Scott was joined by Gonzalez and Dale as defensive leaders as they rebounded, stole, and blocked the ball in order to create turnovers in their favor.
Next week, the Leopards will face off against their first region opponent at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3, against East Jackson. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
