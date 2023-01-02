The Banks County Leopards Basketball team placed second in the Jaemor Jingle Jam last week with a win against Oglethorpe County on Thursday and a loss against River Ridge on Friday in the final bracket.

The team met the Oglethorpe Patriots on the Banks County court on Thursday, where they gained the lead in the second half after trying to close the gap in points during the first 16 minutes with a score of 62-59. That win put them in the final bracket of the tournament, but despite their best efforts, they lost the tournament championship to the River Ridge Knights with a final score of 75-50.

