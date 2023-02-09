The Banks County Leopards Soccer Team is gearing up for a new season as they hit the field with new head coach Samuel Steele at the helm.

Coach Steele is entering his debut season with the Leopards as the new head coach of the varsity program. He brings with him a well-established reputation on the field with his experience coaching Habersham County students at the middle school level for eight seasons, while also helping develop players through Rapids FC for four seasons. With the Leopards, he is eager to see the team reach their full potential.

