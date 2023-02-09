The Banks County Leopards Soccer Team is gearing up for a new season as they hit the field with new head coach Samuel Steele at the helm.
Coach Steele is entering his debut season with the Leopards as the new head coach of the varsity program. He brings with him a well-established reputation on the field with his experience coaching Habersham County students at the middle school level for eight seasons, while also helping develop players through Rapids FC for four seasons. With the Leopards, he is eager to see the team reach their full potential.
“This team has a lot of potential,” Steele said. “With the athleticism and speed we have in certain areas, we will find some moments of real threat for opposition, and our team organization is improving daily.”
Coach Steele is joined by Assistant Coach Carlos Cook, and he also credits middle school coaches Ricky Williamson and Connor Mote for developing younger players into athletes who will be prepared to compete at the high school level.
The team has seven seniors on the roster this year, a group of hard workers that set an example for their younger peers during practice. They include Grant English (G, Co-Captain), Chevis Payne (D, Co-Captain), Grady Marlow (D, M), Brett Kaminski (D), Lucious Bowden (D, UT), Josh Groover (D, F), and Robert Walker (D).
According to Steele, the team had a tough season last year, but he hopes that the team will make it through the region competition this season.
“Of course, we would like to go all the way to the State playoffs,” Steele explained. “But a realistic goal for us is to make it into the region playoffs and get through the first round. If we achieve that, we’ll move forward from there.”
Holding their own in the region competition this year is a real possibility for a team that never makes excuses, even when difficult challenges present themselves.
“Weather conditions for training are always a factor this time of year,” Steele said. “But the great thing about these guys is that they don’t look for excuses as to why we can’t get things done, but for solutions when we encounter an obstacle.”
While the Leopards look forward to a successful season, they are also enjoying the process of getting that first win under their belts and creating a stronger team bond.
“We’re all looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish as a team this year and building the program up to a level we’re happy with.”
The Leopards next game will be against Stephens County at home starting at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. They will also be competing at Tallulah Falls on Thursday, Feb. 9, and will be on the home field on Friday, Feb. 10 to face off against the Commerce Tigers.
●FEB. 7 - Stephens County @ Home
●FEB. 9 - @ Tallulah Falls
●FEB. 10 - Commerce @ Home
●FEB. 13 - @ Franklin County
●FEB. 16 - Athens Christian @ Home
●FEB. 23 - Towns County @ Home
●MARCH 3 - @ Jackson County
●MARCH 17 - @ Union County (Region)
●MARCH 21 - @ Fellowship Christian (Region)
●MARCH 24 - @ East Jackson (Region)
●MARCH 28 - Providence Christian @ Home (Region)
●MARCH 30 - @ Towns County
