The Leopards Basketball team faced off against the Union County Panthers and the Athens Academy Spartans this week as the regional competition continues.
They won a spectacular game against the Union County Panthers that had spectators on the edge of their seats with a final score of 89-62. However, they lost a rematch to the Athens Academy Spartans by a one-point difference of 62-61.
After losing to Union County earlier this season, the Leopards came back to face their old region adversary on their home court and played a phenomenal game that left them with a 27-point lead at the end of the night. The Leopards beat the Panthers 89-62.
A crowd of Leopard fans had amassed on the bleachers as parents, teachers, siblings, and peers crowded into their seats in the hopes of witnessing another Leopard win. The Lady Leopards joined their peers in the student secton after their win moments earlier, ready to support their brother team in the stands.
There weren’t many seats left on the Banks County side as the announcer drew their attention to the court, where the teams were to be introduced. The blue spotlight shone, the crowd shouted in excitement, and the cheerleaders ushered the team onto the court as the announcer called the names of the players on the starting lineup. Afterwards, they took their places on the court, ready to face the challenge ahead.
The Leopards won the tipoff advantage in the first quarter and immediately scored a three-pointer, courtesy of Luke Dale. From there, the Leopards had already gained enough momentum to come up with 28 points in the first quarter alone. They ended the first quarter with a final score of 28-21.
The Leopards’ accuracy at the three-point line was the highlight of the first eight minutes. After Dale’s first shot, he and Aaron Scott were able to combine their efforts and shoot three more successful three-pointers within the first two minutes of the game. Cade White wasn’t far behind, as he also shot two successful three-pointers in quick succession.
The second quarter saw more three-point shots from Hunter Youngblood and Dayden Rogers, and the team managed to gain 20 more points, ending the half with 48-36.
The second half was also full of excitement as the Leopards continued to excel at the three-point line with efforts from Kolby Watson, Dale, and four successful attempts from Youngblood. Their dexterity at the net was not wasted, either, as the team gained 19 successful two-point attempts during the match.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Leopards walked toward the locker room with 89-62 on the scoreboard.
During their first match against the Union County Panthers, the Leopards were down by 14 points with a final score of 72-58. This time around, the Leopards exceeded the Panthers’ original gap with a 27-point lead. Forty-eight of those points were three-point shots alone.
Luke Dale spearheaded the offensive effort, gaining a total of 22 points for the team, followed by Watson with 20 points and Scott and Youngblood with 18 points. White, Rogers, and Antonio Gonzalez also contributed in points.
On defense, Dale, Scott, and Rogers made great efforts in the first half with steals, blocks, and rebounds. In the second half, Watson emerged onto the court with the intention of defending the Leopards goal and garnered the most rebounds of the team.
The Leopards traveled to Athens Academy on Friday to take on the Spartans on their home court. They played one of their closest games of the season, but they were unable to secure the rematch win. They were down one point by the end of the game with 62-61.
With their loss against the Spartans, the Leopards are now 16-8 overall this season, and they have a record of 6-3 in the region competition. As of now, they are the third seed in the region.
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Leopards will end their regular season with a rematch against the Providence Christian Storm at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.