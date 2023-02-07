The Leopards Basketball team faced off against the Union County Panthers and the Athens Academy Spartans this week as the regional competition continues.

They won a spectacular game against the Union County Panthers that had spectators on the edge of their seats with a final score of 89-62. However, they lost a rematch to the Athens Academy Spartans by a one-point difference of 62-61.

