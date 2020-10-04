The Leopards traveled to Fannin County Friday, October 4th. What started as a very competitive first quarter for the Leopards turned into an unstoppable offensive run by the Fannin County Rebels in the second half of the game.
The Banks County High School Leopards started off with a phenomenal first quarter against Fannin but ended the game with a 49-13 loss.
The Leopards came out roaring with a 29-yard opening drive. Jonathon Moon led off with a 23-yard run. On an impressive play designed by Coach Reid, the ball started with Cooper Smith. Smith took the snap and passed laterally to Caine Griffith. Griffith passed the ball to an open Lukas Marlow in the end zone.
The Leopards defense played big during this quarter with several big stops and two fumbles. Touchdown passes were broken up by Corey Vickery and Carter Stroud, which kept Fannin out of the end zone. Jace Bennett also caused a fumble, which was later recovered by Wyatt Whitfield. The Leopards could not do anything with the fumble but still did not allow the Rebels to put any points on the board during the first quarter.
The Fannin County Rebels defense made adjustments after the first quarter and stopped the Leopards. The Rebels put 7 points on the board with a touchdown and PAT. As the Leopards were making adjustments as well with Smith as QB, the Rebels were able to score another touchdown.
For the Leopard offense, Stroud made an off-balance catch, but the Leopards could not reach the end zone. At the end of the half, the score was 14-6.
Starting the third quarter, Fannin seemed to have all the momentum. The Leopards fought as hard as they could but could not overtake the Rebels. The Rebels scored five touchdowns in this quarter.
During the 4th quarter, the Leopards got back on the board with 49 yard run by Kellan Walley and a touchdown from Griffith.
Although the Leopards are 1-4 in the season, they have still not started region play. The first region game is October 23rd against Union County. The Leopards will host Haralson County on October 9th for homecoming.
