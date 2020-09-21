The Lady Leopard softball team began the week with a big win over Rabun County with a score of 12-3.
The Leopards had a slow start and took a while to get things going until after the second inning. The Leopards secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the fourth inning.
Alexus Humphries, Jodie Hood, Marysa Rylee, Lindsey Crawford, Madi Cronic and Humphries, all drove in runs.
The Wildcats hit a solo homer, but Cronic answered with a double and scored another run. Sophomore Shelby Speed hit her first home run of the season and helped to set the tone of the game. Crawford was in the circle for the Leopards and had eight strikeouts.
AGAINST ELBERT COUNTY
The Leopards finished the week against Elbert County. The Leopards and the Blue Devils went into the game tied for 2nd in the region. Leopards scored eight runs during the game, but Elbert chipped away and finished with 12 runs.
The Leopards watched the game slip away early as the Elbert County Lady Devils Varsity took the lead on a single in the first inning. Alexus Humphries led the game in hits, with three singles and a double. Leopards scored four runs in the fifth inning. Leopards outhit the Lady Devils with 13 hits to 11 with additional hits from Shelby Speed and Kylee Brooks.
Jacy Ayers was in the circle for the Leopards. She allowed five hits and six runs over five innings, striking out four.
Lindsey Crawford threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Banks County Lady Leopards are ranked 3rd in AA region (Max Preps).
TO FACE UNION
The Leopards will face Union on September 22nd and Rabun on September 24th. Region play will conclude on September 29th against Elbert. The Leopards will begin to play in the region tournament on Oct. 6 (location to be determined by region placement finish). The first round of state playoffs starts on Oct. 13th.
