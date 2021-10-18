The Leopards hosted the #1 state ranked Rabun County Wildcats this past Friday evening and came away with a 63-0 loss.
Banks County schools were on fall break, but the football program spent all week preparing for the matchup. Coach Reid and fellow coaches had players participating in game drills and plays throughout the week, and the Leopards took the field Friday night with a game plan in place.
It was evident that Rabun County's state ranking was well deserved as they wasted no time in scoring by returning the opening kickoff for the first touchdown of the game.
From that score, the Wildcats dominated and never gave up momentum throughout the game.
"Our players never stop, no matter who they are playing," Coach Reid said. "We have great kids, and no one can outwork these kids."
Highlights of the game included:
Several passing plays by Bowen Roberts and his receivers Caine Griffith, Andrew Shockley, and Cade Herrin. They teamed up for over 100 yards combined. One of the game's biggest plays for the Leopards was a completed pass from Roberts to Griffith for 48 yards.
Another big highlight was Kellon Walley. Walley had just under 200 kickoff returns yards for the Leopards.
Defensively, Robert Walker was instrumental at stopping the Wildcats at the line of scrimmage during several plays.
Cade Herrin, Bryson Cheek, Lukas Marlow, Lane Hopper, Gavin Arrowood, Cam Copper and Zack Dickey collectively had numerous tackles, pass breakups and quarterback sacks.
The Leopards will regroup this week and prepare for their matchup against Riverside, who are 1-4 for the season.
If the Leopards can pull out a win against the team, they will earn a playoff bid.
The Leopards will travel to Gainesville to face the Eagles next Friday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m.
