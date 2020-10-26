The Leopards had their first region loss as they faced Union County this past Friday night. The Leopards defense fought until the very end but could not shake off the Panthers. The final score was 19-7.
From the start of the first quarter, it was a defensive battle between the Leopards and Panthers. The first quarter's key plays include a big run by Kellan Walley and great defensive play from Carter Stroud and Isaiah Storm.
Banks County defense started the second quarter with several strong plays, again by Stroud and Storm giving Banks the ball after Panther turnovers. The Leopards drove to the red zone but were unable to punch into the endzone. Union was able to score on a 64 yard run giving them the early lead, 6-0. Banks was able to block the point after.
The Leopard defense held firm the rest of the half with tackles by Jace Bennett and Corey Vickery, which prevented Union from putting more points on the board before half time.
The third quarter started with Union County scoring a touchdown within the first three minutes, giving them a 12-0 lead over Banks. The PAT was blocked by Banks.
Banks began the next drive with key runs by Jonathon Moon and with Union County penalized, which then put Banks in Panther territory. Although Banks had a positive drive going, the Panther defense kept the Leopards out of the end zone.
Union County's drive was halted when Carter Stroud intercepted his second pass of the night, ending the third quarter.
Starting the fourth quarter, Banks put together their best drive of the night. Walley and Bennett put together a string of runs, capped off by a Bennett 36 yard touchown run. This gave Banks the first and only score of the night. The PAT by Cade Simmons was successful, which made the score 12-7.
The score remained the same until late in the fourth quarter when Union was able to tackle another touchdown and a PAT, which resulted in a final score of 19-7.
Key players of the game included Stroud, Storm, Moon, Vickery, Walley, and Bennett.
The Leopards will travel to Rabun County to face the Wildcats next Friday night, October 30.
